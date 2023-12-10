Real estate firm shines at Lagos Inter-Company Team Bonding Tournament

By Blessing Lawal

Adozillion Homes and Realty put up a spectacular display at the recent Lagos Inter-Company Team Bonding Tournament hosted by Veratasi, defeating a strong field of competitors in track and field games and emerging with at least three medals.

The tournament, organized by Veritasi Homes at Lekki, brought together teams from various industries in a spirited display of athleticism and camaraderie.

Adozillion Homes dominated the competition, showcasing impressive teamwork and skill throughout the various categories of games, from sack-Race, to track and field and other team bonding activities. Their performance serves as a testament to their commitment to not only professional excellence but also to fostering a positive and engaged workplace environment.

Dr. Simon Adozi, Founder/CEO of Adozillion Homes and Realty, expressed his pride in the team’s performance and emphasized the importance of promoting employee well-being through such initiatives. “The football matches and other team bonding activities are an integral part of our corporate culture,” he stated. “We believe in creating a living experience for our staff members, fostering collaboration and building a strong sense of community.”

But Adozillion Homes’ dedication extends far beyond team bonding exercises. The company has established itself as a leading player in Nigeria’s real estate market, renowned for its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to exceeding client expectations. Their team of experienced professionals brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, ensuring that every project they undertake is executed to the highest standards.

“We believe that real estate is more than just bricks and mortar,” Dr. Adozi further emphasized. “It’s about ”redefining trust” and creating spaces where people can live, work, and thrive. We are passionate about helping our clients achieve their property ownership and investment goals, and we are dedicated to providing them with the best possible service.”

Beyond the competition itself, the event served as a valuable platform for networking and collaboration among professionals in the real estate, banking and legal services sectors. The participation of companies like Veritasi Homes, Detail Solicitors, Evermark Homes and Properties Ltd., Pathway Limited, Eden Oasis Realty, Providus Bank and Keystone Bank further underscored the spirit of cooperation and shared goals within the industry.

As a leading real estate developer in Nigeria, Adozillion Homes remains dedicated to exceeding expectations and contributing to the advancement of the industry. Their commitment to both professional excellence and employee well-being is evident in their innovative initiatives, such as participating in the recent veratasi week sports, solidifying their position as a leader in the Nigerian real estate market.