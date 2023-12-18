Real estate firm projects stable sector in 2024

Cross section of directors and invited guests

By Kingsley Adegboye

A Lagos-based real estate firm, Denaro Properties, has projected a stable real estate sector in 2024 following the various reforms by the federal government.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Babajide Ogunleye who made known in his address at the company’s end-of-year get-together recently, was of the view that the reforms that the new administration has introduced are expected to yield positive results in the coming year.

According to him, the election season was over and reforms like the removal of subsidy, and the stability of the Naira through the efforts of the CBN would make next year better.

“President Tinubu removed the controversial fuel subsidy on the day of his inauguration in May. Prior to this, the last administration had spent over N11 trillion to keep the subsidy standing but said it was no longer sustainable.

“Tinubu’s administration also floated the naira to close the disparity between disparity in the official and parallel markets”, he noted.

The CEO revealed that Denaro Properties was committed to rebranding the landscape of housing in Lagos mainland through innovation, noting that this has had a positive impact on families.

Disclosing the challenges the outgoing year faced, Ogunleye said that two major issues erode the sector of expected growth in 2023.

“The real estate sector witnessed turbulence in the continuous fluctuations in the price of building materials, which renders budgeting useless.

“Also, the issue of insecurity, which doesn’t build confidence in investors investing in Nigeria, especially Nigerians in the diaspora. So those are two major challenges that we face in the sector,” he said.

Taiwo Akindele, Admin/Legal executive of the company, said that 2023 was turbulent for all the players in the sector such as the surveyors, architects, engineers, agents the rest.

She added that the rising cost of materials and inflation dented some of the targets set for this year but, “we’re optimistic that next year will be better and everything will be stable.”

Nigeria’s consumer prices rose 28.2 percent in November largely on the back of the continued naira depreciation and higher fuel prices, highlighting the dire state of the economy ahead of Christmas.

The Consumer Price Index report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday showed that inflation rose to a new 18-year high by an increase of 0.87 percent to 28.20 from 27.33 percent in the previous month.