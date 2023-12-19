Real estate firm introduces innovative granite delivery tech

By Babajide Komolafe

Platinum Hills Real Estate Limited, an indigenous Nigerian real estate company, has introduced innovative technology to revolutionize granite delivery across Nigeria and Africa.



According to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Omotayo Surmard Falana, “Platinum Hills Real Estate Limited stands committed to its core principle: Unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. We will continue to serve our customers the best way we can always.”



Furthermore, in a remarkable stride towards giving back to society, Platinum Hills is set to unveil its corporate social responsibility initiative, tagged, “Slum2home.” This ambitious project transcends mere business ventures, signaling the company’s deep-rooted commitment to societal advancement.

“Slum2home” doubles as an NGO initiative, aimed at giving back to the community. The project’s core objective revolves around transforming selected slums across Africa, utilizing cutting-edge technology to provide comfortable housing solutions for residents.



“At Platinum, we are not just focused on business growth; we are dedicated to making a tangible difference in people’s lives. The “Slum2home” project aligns with the company’s ethos, ensuring that progress and prosperity reach the underserved corners of the society,” Falana said.



Beyond geographical boundaries, Platinum Hills Real Estate Limited is dedicated to serving customers in Nigeria and the diaspora community.

The company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled services resonates through its technological innovations and unwavering customer-centric approach.