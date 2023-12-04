Real estate among sectors holding Nigerian economy together – Developer

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Group of companies, a real estate development group that provides community solutions to the environment, Mr Adekunle Abdul, has noted that real estate business is one of the sectors that is holding Nigerian economy together, as 50 percent of the country’s real estate clients are in the diaspora.

Abdul who made this disclosure at a media parley in his office in Lekki area of Lagos, added that the government has to put in place policies that will encourage operators in the sub-sector to do more for the growth of the country’s gross domestic product.

According to him. with friendly policies and incentives in place, real estate developers can grow the GDP of the country above 50 percent.

Explaining the aim and objective of his group into real estate business in 2028, Metro Group MD/CEO, said “The idea of providing community solutions was conceived out of frustration of people in diaspora.

” Our aim is to provide community services with every necessary facility and infrastructure in place, and also to bridge the gap between fraudulent engineers and developers and to make people more comfortable to invest their resources in Nigeria.

” Our first five years goal and objective was to provide 300 housing units and three retail outlets. We also have the Metropolis Square which is just like Supermarkets, Sports Centres and others.

“We are providing these houses for typically middle class, and it has to be affordable. We have done some research and we have been able to accomplish at least 80 percent of our goals. We should have completed 100 percent but we lost time due to Covid. We lost about one and half years within that five years space and the targeted 300 housing units dropped to 250.

“As at today, we have delivered two of our housing estates and the third one is under construction. We have sports centre which is under construction also.

” We bought a plot of land between 10 and 12 million Naira when we came here 2018. Now, the cost of a plot of land here is N70 million within the space of one and half years. As we know, development is driving factor of cost of land, and this shows that investors have really appreciated our development in this area.

“We decided to move from being affordable to being slightly above the affordable benchmark. We struggle to provide good prices for individuals. As for salary earners, it depends on how much you earn. That’s why we have different payment structure.

“Our symbolism is to provide the best communities. Our goal is to be better than any community you can think of. However, it was painstaking as of the past three years. Our strategy has been brand building and brand trust. We don’t promise what we cannot deliver.

“For low cost housing, it is for people beyond minimum wage level. It is the responsibility of the government to provide low cost houses for low-income earning group.

“While the government focuses on provision of low-cost houses for low income groups which is their major responsibility, developers are expected to provide affordable houses to the middle class of the society”, the Metro Group of companies boss stated.