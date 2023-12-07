Re-evaluate Appeal Court ruling, North East Women, others urge Supreme Court

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Amidst controversy surrounding the gubernatorial election petitions in Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara states, the North East Coalition of Women in Politics (NEWPol) and Arewa Awareness Group for Political Stability (AAGPS), have urgently called upon the Supreme Court to thoroughly re-evaluate the ruling of the Appeal Court.

This was disclosed to some Journalists in Maiduguri on Thursday by the representative of the two Groups, Hon. Bana Ba’ Malanjo after a peaceful protest.

Malanjo said, the foundation of a thriving democracy rests upon the principles of fairness, justice, and the expression of the people’s will through free and fair elections. Unfortunately, he claimed that the recent ruling by the Appeal Court has raised significant concerns about the integrity of the electoral process in Kano, Plateau and Zamfara states.

Malanjo on behalf of the Groups therefore pray and request that the Supreme Court declares Abba, Mufwang, and Lawal as the rightful winners of the elections in Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara states, respectively.

His words: “We want to first extend a warm welcome to all of you to this significant public gathering, where we aim to address crucial issues pertaining to our democracy.

“We would also like to extend our sincere greetings to the respected Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness, Alhaji, Dr. Abubakar Ibn- Umar Garbai Al Amin El-Kanemi and the resilient people of Maiduguri, Borno State.

“As we gather here today, we cannot ignore the prevailing situation in our country, particularly the escalating tensions in Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara States, which have far-reaching implications for Nigeria as a whole.

“We, the coalition of various groups in Northern Nigeria, are deeply committed to safeguarding the interests, safety, and well-being of the good people residing in Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara States.

“It is imperative for the Supreme Court to meticulously review the evidence presented, taking into account the people’s mandate and ensuring that the true winners of the elections emerge victorious. This step is not only crucial for upholding the democratic principles we hold dear but also to restore public confidence in the electoral system.

“The citizens of Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara states deserve leaders who genuinely reflect their choices and aspirations. By declaring Abba, Mufwang, and Lawal as the rightful winners, the Supreme Court would be affirming the people’s mandate and upholding the fundamental tenets of our democratic ideals.

“To this end, The North East Coalition of Women in Politics and Arewa Awareness Group for Political Stability call upon all stakeholders, including political leaders, civil society, and the general public, to join hands in ensuring that justice prevails and that the will of the people is respected.

“We firmly believe that the Supreme Court, as the ultimate arbiter, will diligently consider the evidence presented and make a decision that truly reflects the principles of fairness and justice.

“In addition, it is important to acknowledge the significant contributions of Kano towards the welfare of Borno Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) during the Boko Haram insurgency. The people of Kano have demonstrated remarkable compassion and generosity by providing support, resources, and aid to the IDPs, ensuring their well-being and helping them rebuild their lives.

“Furthermore, we must recognize the commendable efforts of Kano during the administration of Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in providing care and support for the 100 orphans whose education and well being was sponsored and are currently being cared for in Mariri, Kano State. Through various initiatives and programs, Kano has shown unwavering commitment to the welfare and future prospects of these vulnerable children, giving them hope and a chance for a better life.

“In conclusion, the Arewa Awareness Group for Political Stability remains steadfast in our commitment to fostering a robust democratic process. We firmly believe that the Supreme Court’s intervention in this matter is not only crucial for the resolution of the ongoing disputes but also for safeguarding the integrity of our electoral system.

“Our ultimate desire is for peace, peace, and more peace.” Malanjo stated.