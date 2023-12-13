Rate of youth unemployment in Nigeria worrisome — Nwosu

Nwosu

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The President, Ugwumba Leadership Center, Uche Nwosu, has expressed worry over the rate of unemployment in Nigeria and called for urgent and collective action.

Nwosu spoke at the 2023 Ugwumba Enterprise Challenge, where he said we would have a better country should everyone have something doing.

He said, “The rate of youth unemployment in Nigeria today is a source of worry for us at the Ugwumba Leadership Center and it calls for everyone’s urgent attention.

“As Prof. RemI Duyile, one of our Advisors based in USA stated in her goodwill message, the only question I would like to ask everyone here today is “What are you doing to change the narratives in Nigeria?”

“This question is very important to us at the Ugwumba Leadership Center because, we would have a better country if all of us have things we are doing to change our communities and Nigeria, at large”.

Earlier the Vice President of Nigeria, who was represented by Special Adviser to the vice president on humanitarian affairs, Inna Audu, commended Nwosu for the initiative and said he was on the right path of fulfilling Tinubu’s poverty alleviation agenda.

Dignitaries present at the event were: Ababukar Atiku Bagudu, Minister for Budget and National Planning, Members of the Federal House of Representatives, the Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago in Nigeria, and the Ambassador of Sweden in Nigeria, amongst others.

The winner of the 2023 Ugwumba challenge was the founder iGee Closet; Taiwo out of 1400 participants, with Abba Emmanuel, Founder Waste2Light Ltd second, Nnebe Divine, Founder ASTRAE and Blessings Onwe, Founder of Blessing Evea Signature fourth position. Taiwo Akinsanya, is the CEO Dynalimb Technologies Ltd.