Rashford dropped by Man Utd for Chelsea clash

Marcus Rashford paid for his slump in form as the Manchester United star was dropped to the bench by Erik ten Hag for Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Rashford was one of the shining lights of Ten Hag’s first campaign in charge, scoring a career-high 30 times last season.

However, the England forward has struggled to rekindle that form this term.

Rashford has just two club goals in 18 appearances, with his only strike since September coming from the penalty spot in a 3-0 win at Everton last month.

The 26-year-old’s attitude was questioned after his limp performance in a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

Rashford consistently failed to track back from his position on the right side of the attack and was substituted by Ten Hag on the hour mark.

His display drew criticism from former United captain Roy Keane.

“I need a bit more – you run forward but you have to run back,” said Keane in his role as a pundit on Sky Sports.

“Cover yards. He’s 26 now, he’s not a child anymore. He’s got to set the example.”

Rashford was one of four changes made by Ten Hag as he looked for a response against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial, Kobbie Mainoo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also dropped out, with Victor Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund coming into the side.

