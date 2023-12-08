Rapper Kodak Black arrested for cocaine possession in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black has been taken into custody once more in South Florida, this time on suspicion of having cocaine, according to court documents.

Kodak Black, who goes by the name Bill Kapri, was reported by the Broward County jail as being detained on Thursday.

Plantation police accused him of possessing cocaine, tampering with evidence, and unlawfully stopping or parking his car, according to the jail records.

The arrest occurred after officers from the Florida Highway Patrol allegedly saw a black Bentley SUV blocking a roadway.

The cops involved claimed that the vehicle’s window was halfway down when they found the “ZEZE” rapper asleep at the wheel and smelled the strong odor of cannabis omitting from inside.

Once awake and confronted by the officer, Kodak admitted there was weed in the SUV, but according to TMZ, the cop also noticed a Styrofoam cup that he believed contained an alcoholic beverage.

It was at this moment that he told Kodak to exit the vehicle.

Recall Kodak was previously pardoned by Donald Trump on the last day of his presidency for a previous conviction on a weapons charge.

He was booked into jail in Fort Lauderdale on Friday and released on Saturday after a $75,000 bond was negotiated at a bail hearing, his lawyer Bradford Cohen told Rolling Stone.

Vanguard News