Rangers defeat 3SC at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Rangers International FC of Enugu on Thursday defeated visiting Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan 2-0 in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match day16.

The match against 3SC was the first game for the club inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium since two and half season the state government started renovation work on the pitch.

Nweke Kalu scored the first goal for Rangers on 27th minutes inside the newly renovated stadium after two years of the club absence to give the supporters a rosy welcome.

Okorie Chiedozie increased the tally 2-0 in the 87th minute to give the home team the needed victory.

In his post match interviews Rangers coach Fidelis Ilechukwu expressed delighted over the victory, adding that the match was their first at the stadium and before their supporters at home.

“It is our first game inside the stadium, wining with 2-0 and having a clean sheet is a nice welcome for the team.

“The players are trying to get it right with the new turf in terms of timing of the ball and when we get use to it, I hope this field will turn to a slaughter ground.

“We are happy to play before our fans again and we have a large crowed today like we use to see at Liverpool and Chelsea match in England,” Ilechukwu said.

The 3SC coach, Olugbenga Ogunbote, lauded his players for their performance in the match despite loosen the match.

He said, “My players did not play too bad accept that we considered two goals and nobody will say we were humiliated accept for the goals.

“Sometimes, goals do not actually determine the strength of a team and be it as it may, we take the positive from it.

“We are not comfortable with our position in the league and we are going to work on the lapses to bring the needed change in the team,” he said.

Vanguard reports that the win took Rangers FC to the 9th position on the log with 22 points after 15 matches while 3SC remain 13 position with 19 points after same number of matches.