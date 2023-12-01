By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State government has commenced talks with private investors for feasibility studies the construction of the Green and Purple rail lines systems to be completed in three and half years.

The Green Line is a 68 kilometers rail designed to run through Marina, Victoria Island, Lekki Phase 1, Ajah, Lekki 2, Ogombo, Elepetu, Eluju, Lekki Airport and Lekki Free Trade Zone.

It is projected to carry over 500,000 passengers per day for a start, rising to over a million in 2031.

Similarly, the Pueple line is a 60 km rail, designed to run through Redemption Camp, Mowe, Long Bridge, Isheri, Toll Gate, Omole, Ogba, Agege, Iyana Ipaja, Isheri Osun, Igando, Iba, Estate, LASU, Okokomaiko and Ojo.

Managing Director, MD, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, who disclosed this at a briefing in Lagos yesterday, said the project was part of activities marking the 20 years of LAMATA’s operations.

LAMATA has outlined the routes and the projected daily capacity for the six rail systems designed to ease the transportation challenges in Lagos State.

According to Akinajo, the six rail systems that are differentiated by colours, namely Green line, Purple line, Yellow line, Orange line, Blue line and Red line.

He said: “The Green and Purple are the two rail lines we intend to tackle next after the Blue Rail-Line.