Raff Military Textile explores business opportunities in Nigeria

By Udeme Akpan

Raff Military Textile, a renowned Turkish military textile manufacturer and exporter, is embarking on a strategic venture aimed at strengthening its global presence via a dynamic partnership with Nigeria, whose evolving defence and security needs makes it central to regional stability and peacekeeping efforts.

In a statement, yesterday, the company said: “Known for its commitment to state-of-the-art military uniforms, equipment, apparel, firefighter uniforms and turnout gear, Raff Military Textile is poised to play a significant role in modernising and strengthening the Nigerian military.”

Turkey’s premier military textile producer and exporter, Raff Military Textile said it has consistently delivered exceptional products, including military uniforms, equipment, clothing, firefighter uniforms, fireproof equipment, and gendarmerie attire, the company’s commitment to excellence positions it as a key player in the industry, globally.

Onefforts of the company, Eray Yükseloglu, the General Director of Raff Military Textile, expressed the company’s excitement about entering the Nigerian market, saying, “We are thrilled to bring our expertise and resources to Nigeria. Our goal is to cultivate strong business relationships and provide our top-tier products at competitive prices, leveraging our extensive experience in military textiles, firefighter uniforms, and fireproof equipment for the benefit of our partners in Nigeria.”

According to him, central to Raff’s offerings were high-quality military uniforms, equipment and others.