Queen of red carpet, Florence Okonkwo celebrates Fakon Empire

By Rita Okoye

Immensely pleased with the professionalism exhibited by Fakon Entertainment Empire in their businesses, UK – based Nollywood actress, Florence Okonkwo popularly known as Queen of Red Carpet has eulogized the outfit for its excellence for service delivery.

Though she manages the London based business concern but she maintained that the Favour Agbon -Kokon led establishment has delivered in their area of endeavour which is entertainment.

Favour who is a famous London -based Nollywood actor and producer is a filmmaker of repute.

He is known as one of the foremost showbiz promoters in London with his popular Naija No Dey Carry Last award.

The Edo State -born movie producer has premiered many of his flicks among which are; Ibanla, Spin, Nothing More, Family Bond, Attitude, Good Vallia among others.

He has also packaged the play, ‘Obamwan Our King, ‘ Edo -Delta Dance Wazobia Dance, music performance, dance drama.

It is also instructive to note that Fakon has Okala Gideon as it’s Graphics Designer while under the Prince Ade’s SignetRings Media Production Covers the media coverage for Fakon Empire.

Come 2024, Favour promises to up the ante a notch higher in the entertainment circle in the UK as a whole.

The Fakon Entertainment Empire clientele include

Princess Gift Agbons;

Lucky Ekenonmaghele CEO OVM;

HRM Florence Okonkwo

Queen of red carpet,

Ezenwanyi Eji Ejemba;

His Worship, Councillor Dominic Mbang,

Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich;

Prof. Dr. Pauline Long;

Veteran actor, Uchenna Odoputa; Mr. Lucien N Morgan; Nicki Moore;

Chiella Sco; Felicia Ajayi ( Aka OkikiJesu); Chief Adetayo Fashakin (Aka Paso Jesu) Neli Kings;

Amb.JJ Barry; Amb. Claudia Parvin ; Evang Ezesinachi Dominic; Rev. Dr. Prisca Richards-Ezesinachi;

Cordelia Emeh; Juanita Emeh; Rita Amalu; Dr. Malcolm A Benson; HRM Tolu Yesufu; Amb. Collins Archie-Pearce; Juliet Jarfoi; Chief Amb. Mrs. Ijeoma Ajaelu; Princess Taiwo Ajisefinni; Ernesto Miguel Yrigoyen Garcia; Prof. Dr. Juilet Hammond; Prince Darlington Osazuwa; Don Nice; Hon. Sam Hodge; De Lioness – Electric Nwanyi Adabuzo ndi Abia

Ugegbe 1 na Umuogele;Ayan

Mr. culture,; Mabel Marquez; Manelli Hawley; Clare Jonazi;Grace Ayriss; Bluelips;Gatta Grant; Chief Ekezie Emeka Rollas (MON); and Steve Ngozika Eboh.