Quality education can end cycle of poverty – NMCN Registrar

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Secretary-General and Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar, said that by providing quality education to marginalized and disadvantaged communities, individuals can escape the cycle of poverty.

Abubarkar said this while delivering the 13 convocation Lecture of Achievers University, Owo, in Ondo State entitled: “Education as a Tool for Social Change and Justice in Nigeria”.

This is coming as the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, approved an increment in the admission quota from 175 to 250 for Nursing programme in the University.

The Council Registrar, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar, said this at the induction ceremony for 194 Nursing graduates of the University into the Nursing profession.

The Registrar said all sectors of Nigeria’s economy must initiate reforms in education in various endeavors to achieve social change and justice in the country.

He noted that there is a connection between education and social change and education comes first before social change, and effective social change can only occur with sound education.

“Educational policies and initiatives must promote equity, inclusivity, and social justice and address Nigeria’s diverse society’s unique challenges and opportunities.

“All stakeholders should collaborate to ensure quality education for all the country’s citizens. Education equips individuals with knowledge, skills, and critical thinking abilities, enabling them to make informed choices and advocate for their rights.

“By providing quality education to marginalized and disadvantaged communities, individuals can escape the cycle of poverty and gain the tools they need to improve their lives.

“Education can promote tolerance and understanding between various ethnic, religious, and cultural groups ina multicultural nation like Nigeria.”

Abubakar said that, to lessen the possibility of ethnic and religious conflicts, schools can play a part in teaching the values of diversity, respect, and unity in a multicultural society.

The Acting Vice- Chancellor, of the institution Professor Omolola Irinoye, applauded the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council; Dr. Bode Ayorinde for his commitment and investment in the university to secure better future Nigerian youths.

Prof Irinoye, called on other well meaning Nigerians to borrow a leaf from Pro-Chancellor by contributing to the development of education in their communities, adding that, an investment in education is an investment in the future of the country.

The Pro Chancellor and Council Chairman of the University, Dr Bode Ayorinde thanked the Nursing and Midwifery Council Registrar, Dr Abubakar for counting the institution worthy of a new admission quota of 250.

Ayorinde said that the University will retain those who are interested in academics by giving them scholarship from Masters to Doctor of Philosophy level.

In a related development, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, inducted 13 graduands of the College of Engineering and Technology, of the University.

The new engineers who comprised eight females and five males, were put on oath by the Chairman of the Akure Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engineer Stephen Bolawole.

Professor Philip Gbenro Oguntade who was the guest lecturer at the ceremony with the theme; “Engineering Opportunities From Challenges: The World Is Waiting For Achievers, said that

engineering remains the platform to providing solutions to the various challenges facing the world.

Oguntade enjoined the newly inducted engineers to see themselves as the ones to provide solutions to the challenges.

He charged them to develop the habit of integrity to succeed.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the school, Professor Omolola Irinoye, charged them to be good products of the school.

Irinoye urged parents to stop complaining and avail themselves of the opportunities of free tuition, scholarship and 65% reduction in school fees provided by university in the Departments of Social and Management Sciences and Engineering courses.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Dr Bode Ayorinde while congratulating the inducted engineers, enjoined them to put into practical use what they had learned over the years.