PWDs: Group unveils 5-year strategic plan to achieve inclusive education, others

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a significant move towards achieving inclusivity and equal educational opportunities, a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Voice of Disability Initiative, VDI, has announced its strategic plan to promote inclusive education and various other initiatives.

Aside from the unveiling of the five-year strategic plan, the event also witnessed the unveiling of its quarterly newsletter, and presentation of the outcome of stakeholder engagement in Ebonyi, Kwara, and Enugu states.

The Executive Director, VDI, Barr. Catherine Edeh, while speaking during the event held on Monday in Abuja, said the five-year strategic plan became imperative to champion the cause of PWDs in the country.

Specifically, she said their mission is to bridge the education gap faced by PWDs, ensuring their access to the same quality of education as their peers without disabilities.

She said: “We have four areas in our five-year strategic plan which are advancement of rights of women and girls with disabilities, especially sexual and reproductive health rights, advancement of inclusive education in Nigeria. We notice that most times when we talk to people with disabilities and education our mind always goes to a segregated system which is very harmful to our findings.

“Inclusive education helps you as a person with a disability to grow with people without disability and to learn more. For instance, if your classmate is someone with a disability and you don’t have a disability, in the future when you become a governor and you already know the quality of such a person, you will pick that person and appoint him/her into an important position.

“But, when you segregate them, how will people know the ability that a person with a disability has? There are many disadvantages of a segregated system and we are against it. We advocate for inclusive education. Also, the empowerment of women and girls with disabilities.

“We believe that to fight GBV and to advance health and rights if women with disabilities are empowered, they will have the ability to say no when sexually harassed. All of these things are captured in the five-year strategic plan.”

Speaking on the strategic plan, the Executive Secretary, of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr. James Lalu, said: “These are documents that are expected to guide this organization to plan so strategically for the benefit of the disability community in Nigeria.

Among other things, he also said that the commission will begin enforcement of the accessibility law on organizations that do not comply with it

Speaking on the outcome of stakeholder engagement in Ebonyi, Kwara and Enugu states, the chairman, board of trustees, VDI, Barr. (Dr.) Daniel Uwaezuoke said: “The outcome of stakeholder engagement shows a high increase of sexual and gender-based violence as well as an increase in HIV infection among women and girls with disabilities in Kwara, Enugu and Ebonyi States and this calls for deeper reflection and partnership.

“Findings also indicated that Enugu and Kwara States already have Disability Rights Laws, but there are no structures on the ground (Disability Commission) for the implementation of the laws, while Ebonyi State is yet to enact a disability law.

“These findings further revealed, most refreshingly, that Kwara State appointed three persons with disabilities into the exalted position of Permanent Secretary. This is a clear example of disability friendliness and inclusion which we applaud. We urge other states in Nigeria to emulate this commendable action by Kwara State Governor. Alhaji Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman.”