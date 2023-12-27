‘Publishing 26 books a dream come true,’ says Author Ndifreke Ukpong on 26th birthday

Author and motivational speaker, Ndifreke Ukpong has relished the accomplishment of his dream of publishing 26 books as he celebrates his 26th birthday.



In a recent interview, Ukpong, known for his inspirational books and speeches, said that his mission was to share his wisdom and experience with the world through his books.



“I’m glad that I have accomplished my dream. Writing 26 books was not easy, but it was worth it. I hope that my books will inspire and empower others to pursue their own dreams,” he said.



His latest book, No Limitation To Success, is the 26th book in his series of self-help and personal development books.



The book, which was launched today, is a culmination of his journey and achievements. The book covers topics such as goal setting, overcoming challenges, developing positive habits, and achieving success in different aspects of life.



Ukpong, also expressed his appreciation for Nelly Dennis, a 19-year-old girl model, actress and scriptwriter.



“She is a remarkable woman who has worked hard and determined to achieve her dreams. She is a role model for many young ladies in Nigeria and beyond. I congratulate her on her success and wish her all the best,” he said.



Ukpong also advised the youth to follow the footsteps of Dennis and himself, and to pursue their passions and potentials.



“There is no limitation to success. You can achieve anything you want if you believe in yourself and work hard. Don’t let anyone or anything stop you from reaching your goals. You have the power to create your own destiny,” he said.