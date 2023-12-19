Public Finance Management: AfDB’s graduates first cohorts of 52

By Jimoh Babatunde

The graduation ceremony of the first cohorts of the African Development Executive Training Program of the African Development Bank’s Public Finance Management Academy (PFMA), took place last week in Abuja.

The PFMA is an implementation activity of the African Development Bank Group’s programs to strengthen the capacity of African countries in economic governance and knowledge management to enhance wealth creation, and prudential management of public finances to improve the quality of lives for Africans.

Speaking at the graduation of 52 participants drawn from about 26 countries, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the office of the Vice President, Dr. Tope Fasua, said the graduation of the deserving participants was a testament to the commitment of the African Development Bank in responding to the need of the regional member countries to fast-track capacity development towards the achievement of the Bank’s High 5’s Agenda, the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the AU Agenda 2063.“

The curriculum is undoubtedly rounded and apt for the needs of our countries in upscaling the urgently needed knowledge and capability of public officials who work in the public financial and debt management functions of government.

Fasua added “I understand that the PFMA provides a platform for the aggregation of knowledge from relevant institutions and making them available to our public financial management officials. I find this very innovative in capacity development and should be scaled to other areas of capacity development needs in our governments beyond public financial management.

“To those graduating in this pioneer class of the Public Finance Management Academy, I believe that you have received adequate knowledge and resources over the last 18 months of rigorous training to boost your capacities to enable you to perform your duties more effectively in your countries and the continent in general.

“I extend my hearty congratulations to you and hope you cascade down the knowledge you have acquired over the past 18 months to your colleagues back home.

While congratulating the African Development Bank, especially the African Development Institute on the innovative initiative of the Public Finance Management Academy for Africa, Fasua promised that the Nigeria government will continue to support the initiative, and ensure that “we take maximum advantage of the opportunity to strengthen the capacity of our public financial and debt management workforce.”

Also speaking at the graduation, Prof Kevin C. Urama, Chief Economist and Vice President, Economic Governance and Knowledge Management Complex (ECVP), African Development Bank, said the Academy provides opportunities for African countries and experts to share practical experiences and learn from each other to improve PFM practices across the continent.

“By bringing together experts and practitioners from Africa and its Development Partners, we encourage peer-to-peer learning among the experts and African Practitioners to ensure that PFM programs are duly embedded in the realities of countries.“

The first cohort of 145 public officials nominated by 45 African countries commenced the 18-month structured capacity development (CD) program in July 2022. Of these, 52 public officials from 26 countries have completed the CD program and satisfied the conditions to be certified by the Bank Group and Partners as PFM experts in their respective countries.

“I commend Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group for his leadership and support to the African Development Institute in the initiation, design and processing of the proposal for the establishment of the Academy.“

I thank the Board of the African Development Bank Group for approving the proposal and their continuous support as we implemented the PFMA to date. Without their support, the PFMA would have remained an idea. But today, they have helped give it wings to fly.

He added, “I specially appreciate the deep and continued collaboration by our institutional partners for the unreserved commitment of their resources – both in human financial capital to co-design and co-deliver the capacity development programs under the PFMA.”