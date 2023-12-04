PTD faction to NUPENG: Law doesn’t recognise sentiments, emotions

•Says Osesua is authentic national chairman

The National Executives of Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, branch of NUPENG under the control of Comrade Lucky Osesua has taken a swipe at the parent body for allegedly engaging in forum shopping, blackmail, contempt of Court and using sentiments to foist their illegal leadership on the Federal Government and other stakeholders in the oil and gas industry“. The Osesua’s PTD leadership, which emerged at the election in Abuja, which is the venue prescribed by the Union’s bye-law, said the illegal leadership that emerged from a Kangaroo election in Ibadan was desperate to force stakeholders into accepting it.“It said that the illegal leadership could not avail itself legitimacy by serially violating the sanctity of the Branch’s bye-law and other legal methods of conducting Delegates Conference.

In a press statement jointly signed by its National Chairman, Comrade Lucky Osesua and its National Secretary, Comrade Humble Obinna Power, the faction said tha the election which purportedly produced Augustine Egbon as the Chairman lacked legitimacy ab-initio.

They urged President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong and other key players in the industry not to accord legitimacy to Egbon’s faction of PTD.“The statement read: “The National executive of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, Branch of NUPENG has condemned the pitiful posture of our parent union which has been solely hijacked by the General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, by engaging in forum shopping, blackmail, contempt of Court and using sentiments to foist on Federal Government and other stakeholders in the oil and gas industry the purported legitimacy of the leadership.““The union now totters and wobbles as it screeches towards a dangerous and avoidable canyon of dry bones, as its staff members and branch members can no longer recognise their union which has been battered by men and women from the dark womb of time.

“Unfortunately it is not clear if there could be any glimmer of hope to reclaim it from its impending slide to anarchy and total collapse under the current leadership of Williams Akporeha (President), Afolabi Olawale and the Otunba Salimon Akanni Oladiti (National Trustee).“ “This ugly episode started when the General Secretary of NUPENG, Olawale tried to manipulate and circumvent the bye-law of the PTD Branch of NUPENG by holding Delegates Conference in Ibadan, Oyo State, contrary to the provisions of the bye-law which clearly gives Abuja as a legally recognized venue for the election.““Yet, in flagrant defiance to Court order, they went ahead and held an illegal Conference despite the court injunction, which barred them from doing so.““Consequently, many protests were staged across the zones of the union including the National Secretariat in Jibowu Lagos, but NUPENG brazenly turned deaf ears; this is totally unacceptable and truly showed the leadership does not mean well for the union and its members especially the PTD branch.““However, some of us who are law abiding and truly mean well for one-time Trade Union which was built and nurtured by Chief (Comrade) Frank Ovie Kokori with the objective to protect the interest and foster better working conditions for the blue collar employees in the Nigeria’s oil and gas sector converged on Abuja on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 had our own election which brought Comrade Lucky Osesua on board as the National Chairman and Comrade Dayyabu Garga emerging as Deputy National Chairman respectively.“We, therefore, appeal to our listening and labour-friendly President Tinubu and the labour minister, to, in the interest of peace and industrial harmony intervene in this very disturbing and ridiculous situation by recognizing the legitimacy of PTD national executives under the leadership of Comrade Osesua and his deputy, Comrade Garga.”