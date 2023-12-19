PSLSIA partners ALGON, NGF to drive local govt competitiveness

By Juliet Umeh

Former Minister of National Planning, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, has assumed a pivotal role as Chair of the Public Sector Leadership and Social Innovation Academy, PSLSIA, leading the effort for sustained and impactful Local Government Competitiveness.

This groundbreaking initiative, launched recently in Abuja, marks a strategic collaboration between the PSLSIA and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, with strategic support from the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGFt, to advance Local Government Competitiveness and Social Impact.

The virtual launch of the academy took place with esteemed dignitaries and thought leaders in attendance.

HRH Muhammad Sanusi II, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, graced the event as the keynote speaker.

During the launch, Usman, a renowned leader and expert in Public/Private Sector Governance shared his insights on the mission and objectives of the academy.

He said: “We aim to foster a new era of leadership and innovation in the public sector. By bringing together key institutions like ALGON and the NGF, we are creating a powerful platform to enhance the competitiveness of local governments, driving positive change across our communities.”

Key presentations were delivered by influential voices in the public and private sectors, including Mr. Samuel Ayodele, Executive Secretary of the Africa Business Roundtable, Shameem Ahsan, Chairman of the World Social Innovation Forum, Gurvinder Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of Digital Twin Labs, and Advisor to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Former Chief Economist PWC West Africa, Dr Andrew Nevin, and the National President of ALGON, Mr Kolade Alabi.

Founder of PSLSIA, Dr. Noel Akpata, expressed his enthusiasm about the academy’s launch, stating, “This collaborative effort is a crucial step towards building a strong, resilient public sector in Nigeria, with strategic focus on local governments capable of driving social innovation.

PSLSIA envisions a future where public sector leaders inspire positive change and contribute to the sustainable development of our communities.”

Meanwhile, the event showcased a commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and leadership in the public sector, driven by a shared vision for a better future, ALGON, the NGF, and PSLSIA are set to redefine the landscape of local government competitiveness.