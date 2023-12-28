PSC calls for overhaul of police constabulary over extortion

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission has said that it is no longer comfortable with the organisation and operations of the Special Police Constabulary nationwide.

A statement by spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said, “The Commission is already in contact with the Inspector General of Police on the need to overhaul the organisation and operations of the outfit.”

‘There have been several reports of unprofessional conduct by Officers of the outfit, a quasi Police formation created to assist in community policing.

‘Reports of their unprofessional conduct ranges from high-handedness in dealing with citizens and bare-faced extortion on our roads and communities.

“The Commission calls for an entirely different set of uniforms for Officers of the outfit that should be easily differentiated from that of the regular Police Officers.

“This, it noted, will help to track appropriately the conduct of men of the outfit and that of the regular Police Officers and free the Nigeria Police Force from blames associated with the misconduct of men of the outfit.

“The Commission further calls for the disbandment of the outfit in states where they are not salaried and taken care of.

‘It noted that it was dangerous to arm a group of people and license them to provide security, and maintain law and order in states and communities across the country without basic financial remuneration.

“The Commission has observed that these set of men have descended on innocent Nigerians for their daily upkeep through forceful extortion and intimidation.

Chairman of the Commission Dr. Solomon Arase, (IGP Rtd) said the Commission will work with the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force to sanitize the organisation and operations of the outfit.

Dr. Arase said ‘There is an urgent need to differentiate the Special Constabulary from regular Police Officers and clearly define their operations, including uniforms and rules of engagement.’