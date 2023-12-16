Protests in Israel over death of Hamas hostages

Protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the killing of Israeli hostages in Gaza by the Israel’s military.

The demonstrators called on the Israeli government to negotiate over the release of the remaining people being held by Hamas.

The Israeli military mistakenly killed three hostages in Gaza – Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka and Alon Shamriz.

They misidentified the hostages (see above image) as “threat”.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, described the deaths as an “unbearable tragedy”.

The Israeli offensive has continued in Gaza – with residents reporting fighting in northern, central and southern Gaza.

“During combat in Shejaiya, the IDF (army) mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat.

“As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed,” the army said in a statement.