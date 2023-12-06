Prospects, challenges of conducting a national population and housing census in Nigeria (2), By Usman Sarki 

Degeneration and advance are not fixed processes, but recurring in cycles in the history of every nation”,

From last week continues the narrative that censuses would be useful indices for the purposes of planning and establishment of databases

Censuses could also

be used in determining how national fiscal and resource allocation policies could be carried out, and how funds could be allocated to sectors like education, health, housing, infrastructure, food security and other important activities. National security strategies and policies could also be crafted around accurate census figures, especially in determining the size of a national police force, the armed forces and other security establishments.

Other functions like town and city planning, the provision of infrastructure such as power, water, municipal waste projects etc., are also based on an accurate census of specific areas or of the whole country. Maintaining civic registers of births and deaths, marriages, enrollment into schools and graduation rates and various other functions that serve to enhance national cohesion and effective discharge of government policies, could all be enhanced by the existence or the availability of a good national census database.

The United Nations itself has special mechanisms for assisting countries in conducting scientific and credible national censuses, especially for the purposes of national planning and sustainable development. Historically, however, the conducts of national censuses in Nigeria have been sensitive affairs fraught with serious implications on national unity and the integrity of the exercises. Conducting a national census in Nigeria without adequately preparing the ground would, therefore, be fraught with danger and potentially with grave consequences. If the history of national head-counts is anything to go by in Nigeria, we should appreciate the fact that complications associated with the exercise became a factor that led to the sudden and bloody termination of the First Republic in 1966.

Since the agitations that followed the 1959 and 1965 elections and the lingering problems that these left in their wake, nothing has ever been done with finality and satisfaction by any government again. This sense of confrontation has also afflicted the conduct of national censuses in Nigeria. Indeed, the 1962 census came after the rejection of the 1952-1953 census exercises by the rest of the regions when it was announced that the Northern region had the highest figure at 55.4% of the whole population of Nigeria.

The results became extremely politicised, especially with the allocation of seats in parliament in accordance with population size, with the Northern region having 174 seats, the Eastern region having 73 seats and the Western and Mid-Western regions having 65 seats respectively. From then on, national censuses became politicised and rendered objects of manipulation and regional maneuvering for power, influence and resources. Every other census exercise in the country became marred by frequent contentions, controversies, accusations and unsettling charges against the governments that conducted them.

The unfriendly competition and undue rivalries between the regions (now geopolitical zones) must not be allowed to truncate or diminish the significance of the oncoming exercise whenever it is held. The inherited biases and suspicions about census in Nigeria must be dealt with by the Federal government through the establishment of trust in the process and confidence in the persons and institutions that will conduct the exercise.

In this regard, the timing should be right, the circumstances must be favourable and the overall process must be made smooth and transparent. A timely debate and thorough analysis of all the factors that would be conducive to the conduct of a successful national head-count should be initiated by the Federal Government as soon as possible, to generate awareness and develop interest in the exercise.

The National Population Commission and its advisory organ, the Population Advisory Group and other stakeholders should be made to work effectively to realise the aspirations of the Revised National Policy on Population and Sustainable Development. Activating the National Council on Population Management and closely following the provisions of the Strategic Plan for National Population Policy Implementation, would be the sensible things to do, in order to produce a credible result that would be free of controversy for once.

