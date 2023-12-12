Prophet Fufeyin packs out Yenegoa International Stadium with multitudes

In a remarkable display of faith, the renowned Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin astounded the Bayelsan populace as he filled the Yenegoa International Stadium to beyond capacity during the weekend.

The atmosphere was electric with anticipation and excitement as multitudes gathered to witness the miraculous and experience divine healing.

As the governor of Bayelsa State, Dr Douye Diri, welcomed the esteemed prophet, the crowd erupted in thunderous applause and cheers. The presidential-style welcome was a testament to the immense impact and influential status of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin in the religious landscape.

Following his arrival, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin wasted no time in demonstrating the supernatural power at work within him. Countless individuals who had come in search of healing and miracles were not disappointed as they experienced the divine touch of the prophet. The stadium reverberated with joyous cries and testimonies of healing as deaf ears were opened, the blind regained their sight, and the lame began to walk.