“Promote your movie, leave Emma alone’ Shan George defends Emeka Ike’s wife

Nollywood veteran actress Shan George has defended veteran actor’s (Emeka Ike) wife, (Emma) over Emeka Ike’s accusation of Suzanne Emma, his ex-wife.

Emeka Ike’s marriage to Emma faced allegations of battery, leading to its dissolution by a Lagos Island Customary Court in 2015.

Emeka Ike, in an interview on Channels Television, opened up about challenging moments in his life, including struggles in his marriage and clashes with fellow Nollywood actors.

He shared his emotional journey, revealing how his marital issues deeply affected him and led to a period of solitude.

Emeka Ike claimed that unaware of his wife’s alleged plans, he left for the United States, only to return to find his secondary school shut down and his properties removed from home.

But, in her response to the interview, Shan George took to Instagram, asserting that Emma did nothing wrong.

She advised Emeka Ike to focus on promoting his recent film and refrain from involving his ex-wife.

Shan George, in her Instagram post, wrote, “Emeka Ike should just promote the movie he’s trying to promote and leave Emma out of it. Emma has not done anything wrong. Emeka Ike rest abeg.”