Projects like Garden City Estate boost prosperity, security – Enugu govt

Enugu State Government has described the unveiled Garden City Estate as the type that contribute to development and boost sense of security and prosperity.

The inauguration of Garden City Estate on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the esteemed Garden City Estate Arena, Ogbeke Nike, Enugu East LGA, Enugu, marked a historic occasion resonating with promise and potential. Beyond merely introducing a new estate, the event showcased a profound commitment to empowerment and progress.

At its core, this groundbreaking launch empowered realtors with an unprecedented opportunity – a chance to win a plot of land through an enticing real estate draw. Miss Izueke Uchechukwu, Mr. Gbuye J. Chisom, and Mr. Israel and Dr. Mrs. Nneka Ndukwe Unya emerged as the fortunate First, Second, and Third Prize winners, respectively, etching their names into Garden City Estate’s legacy.

The draw’s significance extends far beyond chance; it symbolizes the estate’s dedication to offering not just lavish living spaces but also avenues for individuals to materialize their aspirations from the ground up.

The event welcomed esteemed dignitaries, led by Barr Oleka Udenze Richard, the Managing Director / CEO of Pinnacle Prime Estates Limited, ably supported by the Deputy Managing Director, Barr George Okwor, who stood as beacons of the project’s commitment to excellence.

Representing the Governor of Enugu State, Barr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Dame Ugochi Madueke, the Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, graced the occasion. In her address, she echoed the sentiments of the state’s leadership, expressing a fervent desire for esteemed establishments like Garden City Estate to thrive within Enugu.

She emphasized, “The Governor wishes for great establishments like this to be in our state, contributing to its growth and development. We envision a future where the state boasts not just of modern amenities but also a heightened sense of security and prosperity.”

Her words underscored the pivotal role Garden City Estate is poised to play in sculpting Enugu’s future landscape. With a dedication to urban living, cutting-edge amenities, and a vision for a vibrant community, Garden City Estate aspires to transcend being a mere residential space, aiming to become a lifestyle destination reflecting residents’ aspirations and ambitions.

As we herald the dawn of Garden City Estate, we anticipate a future marked by urban living, empowerment, and progress. It transcends erecting structures; it’s about nurturing dreams and enabling individuals to shape their destinies. Echoing the Commissioner’s sentiment, “Enugu State welcomes endeavors that align with our vision for a brighter and more prosperous future.”

Garden City Estate embarks on a journey to redefine luxurious living, with its ground-breaking ceremony signifying just the beginning of a promising and exhilarating future for Enugu and its residents.