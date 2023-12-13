Proffer solutions to challenges facing Nigerians, Cleric urges leaders

By Esther Onyegbula

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, his Lordship RT. Revd Ifedola Okupevi has urged Nigerian leaders to proffer solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation and citizenry.

He gave the charge while speaking with journalists at the dedication of a multi-million naira church building of the Anglican Church of Transformation, in the Abijo Ajah area of Lagos, yesterday.

He opined that if Nigerian leaders took time to examine the country’s problems and offered solutions, its outcome would be better for the populace.

He highlighted major areas to address including “ The issues of electricity, economic problems, bad roads and insecurity. These should be fixed.

“ The church teaches accountability, hence our leaders should be accountable to the people. Nigerians are not their slaves, we are part of the system and they should rule us well, that is what we are asking from them.”

Lamenting further, RT. Revd Okupevi, said, “We are in a world of wars. There is war in Pakistan, war in Israel, war in Sudan and Ukraine. All these are encumbering us but I know the God of peace who sent the prince of peace into the world, will surely come to our aid.”

He therefore sued for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, in order for the country not to witness war. He said, “We do not want to be like Ukraine and Russia. We do not want to be like Ethiopia or Sudan. What happened the other time when some people were bombed in the Northern part of the country should not happen again, as such a thing can ignite evil in this nation.

“We should practice truth and say the truth, that is what God wants from us. It is a pity we don’t love ourselves, it is a pity we do whatever pleases us”.

For Nigeria to take its place of relevance in all ramifications, the clergy said there was a need for all Nigerians to humble themselves before God.

According to him, “As a nation, we need to humble ourselves before God. If we do, there will be a turnaround, divine intervention, and restoration in Nigeria. And if we can desist from sin, there will be joy and happiness in the land “, he noted.

While appreciating the efforts of the Vicar of the Anglican Church of Transformation, Venerable Kiri Wakama, and his family for their commitment and dedication to the things of God, RT. Reverend Okupevi, encouraged the parishioners to walk in the light and not associate themselves with darkness.

The dedication and official opening of the 750-sitting capacity church was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life, among whom were parishioners and ministers.