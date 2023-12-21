Prisons to get more barracks in 2024, says CG

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Controller General of Corrections, CGC, Haliru Nababa, has said more barracks are being constructed for officers and men of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), while old ones are undergoing renovations.

Promising that the issue of inadequate accommodation for personnel would be drastically reduced in 2024, the CGC said he therefore expects nothing short of dedication to duty and professionalism in line with statutory provisions and existing rules.

He disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during the decoration of newly promoted senior officers of the service.

According to him, the entire 2023 promotion exercise took place within record time, signifying great improvement in the system.He said 72 percent of those who sat for the promotion examination were promoted, urging those not promoted to try another time.

“A total of 5,014 officers benefitted from the exercise, representing about 72% of those who sat for the examinations.

To the few that participated but did not make to the last stage, I encourage you not to relent, as yours will come in due time.

“As it is often said, promotion comes with higher responsibilities; therefore, I charge you to be ready for more work and tougher challenges. As serious-minded corrections officers, I expect nothing short of dedication to duty and professionalism in line with statutory provisions and extant rules.

“On my part, I will not relent in providing the required policy and administrative support within available resources to ensure smooth and effective service delivery.

“Personnel welfare will remain top priority, under my watch. Staff housing and office accommodation as you are all aware, is been given special attention, with the construction of new barracks and renovation of dilapidated ones.

“At this juncture, may I respectfully acknowledge the efforts of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-ojo and indeed that of the entire Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire, and Immigration Board in making the 2023 promotions a joyful reality”, he stated.

Earlier, Secretary of the Civil Defence Fire Immigration and Correctional Services Board, Ja’faru Ahmed, said those promoted must ensure greater focus on the demands of their new offices.

“For the first time in the history of the board, we have been able to complete the promotion within a promotion year. Every promotion that comes means there is more responsibility attached to it. It is therefore my fervent expectation that those who were promoted would focus on the demands of their new ranks. They should be ambassadors of this institution,” he stated.