Prioritise education, security like Sen Lamido, NANS urges policymakers

By Dickson Omobola

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has urged policymakers to emulate the Senator representing Sokoto East Senatorial District, Sen Ibrahim Lamido, and prioritise security, education and youth empowerment.

It also said the lawmaker was honoured for exceptional efforts in youth empowerment, efficiently addressing security challenges, fostering youth employment opportunities, and demonstrating unwavering support for Nigerian students.

NANS said this in a statement by its Chairman, Award Committee, Vanessa Enoch Kwere.

The statement said:”Senator Lamido’s relentless commitment to empowering the youth is commendable and sets a promising precedent for other leaders to emulate. Through his initiatives and policies, he has effectively tackled the pressing issue of unemployment among young Nigerians, providing them with opportunities to earn a livelihood and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

“Moreover, Senator Lamido’s conscientious approach to resolving security challenges demonstrates his astuteness and concern for the well-being of Nigerian citizens, particularly the youth who are disproportionately affected by such issues. His proactive measures and support for security agencies have undoubtedly contributed to the restoration of peace and stability in the Sokoto East Senatorial District, setting an inspiring example for other regions grappling with similar challenges.

“Additionally, the senator’s unwavering support for Nigerian students is a testament to his recognition of education as a fundamental pillar for national progress. Senator Lamido’s advocacy for improved educational infrastructure, access to quality education, and affordable tuition fees has undoubtedly facilitated the pursuit of academic excellence among Nigerian students, while inspiring them to become future leaders and change-makers.

“In light of these remarkable achievements, the recognition bestowed upon Senator Ibrahim Lamido by NANS is well-deserved. His visionary leadership, dedication, and proactive approach to addressing key issues faced by Nigerian youth have left an indelible mark on his senatorial district and serve as an inspiration to the nation as a whole.

“Moving forward, it is imperative for other leaders and policymakers to learn from Senator Lamido’s example and prioritize youth empowerment, security, and educational accessibility as crucial components of national development. By embracing these ideals, Nigeria can foster an inclusive and prosperous society that truly empowers its youth and secures a brighter future for all.”