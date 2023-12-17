Pressure mounts on ADP chairman to resign

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The pressure is mounting on the National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, to immediately resign from his position.

This came in the wake of demands for an apology by Hon. Musa Muhammad Ali, a fellow party member and candidate for the House of Representatives for Nassarawa Federal Constituency, Kano State.

Ali alleged that Sani and other top members of the party forged his death certificate.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday, the National Coordinator of the Guardian of Democracy, Danesi Momoh Prince, stated that the alleged offenses were committed to facilitate Ali’s unlawful replacement.

He claimed that such actions compromised the essence of political decorum.

Prince called on the ADP party hierarchy to commence the process of Sani’s impeachment, arrest, and prosecution if he fails to resign.

The group said, “The emergence of Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani as the Chairman of ADP is at variance with known party decorum and is an eyesore that must be reversed immediately.

“This act of desperation, wickedness, perjury, and forgery is a crime that contravenes both religious, secular, and moral laws.

“Anybody who perpetrates a crime of this magnitude is not fit to be in the company of the civilized world, let alone hold public office.”

The group also urged the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to dissociate itself from ADP until Sani is replaced.

“The credibility and integrity of IPAC will be seriously compromised if they continue to recognize Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani as the Chairman of ADP,” he added.

The National Coordinator vowed that his organization would continue to fight until the right thing is done, including taking legal action against IPAC, ADP, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if necessary.

As of press time, there has been no comment from Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani or other members of the ADP leadership.