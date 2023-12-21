President Tinubu commended over intervention in Rivers, Ondo crisis

President Bola Tinubu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A group on the aegis of the Forum of Concerned Nigerians, FCN, has said President Bola Tinubu deserves commendation for his initiative and intervention to resolve the political impasse in Rivers and Ondo states.

Recall that Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and the immediate past Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike have been locked in a supremacy fight while Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa have also maintained a cold relationship over power tussle in the state.

Reacting to the intervention of President Tinubu to have the issues resolved in both states, the National Secretary of FCN, Samson Ochono in a statement in Makurdi described President Tinubu as a true statesman and peacemaker; and also commended the feuding parties for yielding to the voice of reason.

Ochono said “As a group of concerned citizens who champion the cause of good governance, we commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his exemplary leadership in fostering peace and stability across the country.

“The President’s recent interventions in resolving the political crises in Rivers and Ondo States have once again demonstrated his commitment to national unity and development. That is what a leader who has the interest of his people at heart does. Democracy is not only about occupying an office and sitting in the comfort of such an exalted position. It is about demonstrating the courage and fairness of mind to confront problems head-on when they arise.

“President Tinubu’s intervention and successful resolution of the political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the immediate past Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, has proven that he is a statesman and lover of peace. Another President would have been happy to watch Rivers, a state controlled by the opposition party go up in political flames, but Mr. President did the opposite. He moved quickly to find a solution to the situation.

“The meeting held at the Aso Rock Villa, which came up with commendable resolutions, underscores President Tinubu’s determination to promote dialogue, reconciliation, and cooperation among political stakeholders for the greater good of the nation.

“President Tinubu’s proactive approach in also resolving the months-long crisis between factions loyal to the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, reflects his strong commitment to ensuring harmony and progress at the state level. His ability to bring together conflicting parties and facilitate constructive dialogue has averted potential turmoil and paved the way for a renewed focus on governance and development in Ondo State.

“The President’s timely interventions in these critical situations highlight his genuine concern for the welfare of the people and the need for a conducive political environment that fosters growth, prosperity, and sustainable development. His actions have demonstrated that he is a unifying figure who prioritizes the well-being of all Nigerians and seeks to build a stronger, more cohesive nation.

“As a leader with a proven track record of fostering peace and stability, President Tinubu’s efforts in resolving these crises underscore his vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria. We commend his dedication to promoting dialogue, understanding, and collaboration as essential pillars for national progress.

“We also commend the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Nyesom Wike for showing maturity in the face of insults and threats from those who were waiting to capitalize on the crisis in Rivers State and make a fortune. Wike has once again proven that he is indeed a leader of reckon. The immediate past Governor or Rivers State has also shown that he is a loyal and committed appointee of President Tinubu who wants Mr President to succeed.

“Similar commendation goes to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara for embracing the initiative of President Tinubu and saying that no sacrifice is too big to pay for peace to reign. His disposition to peace is what is needed for development.

“The two factions in Ondo State also deserve commendation for complying with the resolution to pave way for the restoration of harmony and continuation of governance.

“We call on all other stakeholders to emulate President Tinubu’s spirit of statesmanship and work towards peaceful coexistence, cooperation, and progress of our beloved nation.”