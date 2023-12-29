Preserve national security, Matawalle urges newly decorated AVMs, Air Commodores

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle has tasked 22 newly promoted Air Vice Marshals and 1 6 Air Commodores to note that, “their mandate as Generals is to successfully execute all such operations necessary to preserve national security and territorial integrity.

“it is expected that with your upliftment to the ranks of Air Commodore and Air Vice Marshal, you will redouble your efforts to discharge your duties so we can quickly end all security threats to our dear Nation”, he said.

Matawalle who spoke at the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted officers in Abuja, said, “Let me reiterate that promotion comes with greater expectations and responsibilities.

” Therefore, while the fanfare and jubilations continue, do not lose sight of the ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry and all other forms of criminality.

“I must, at this point, unequivocally restate that the Federal Government, under the able leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been forthcoming and remains committed to supporting the Nigerian military in general and the Nigerian Air Force in particular.

“Accordingly, the Government is poised to provide the Armed Forces as well as other security agencies with the necessary resources to ensure a peaceful, safe and prosperous Nation.

While reminding the officers that “these are challenging times for our nation and the military” he said, “Indeed, attaining generalship in any military worldwide is an enviable feat.

“Although promotion, especially to air rank, is highly desirable, motivating and rewarding, it is most importantly demanding. It is demanding because, as officers of air rank, the Service expects you to lead from a more holistic and strategic perspective, having garnered experience and an enormous amount of training.

” Therefore, the government and the good people of Nigeria will expect nothing short of professionalism and the best efforts with commensurate outputs on the part of the military.

“We must, therefore, review our strategies, techniques, tactics and procedures to contain these challenges and assure our fellow citizens of their security and safety

“The Service and indeed, the entire Nation rely on you to utilize all the knowledge, wisdom, ingenuity and critical thinking capabilities you have gathered over the years to move the Nigerian Air Force to higher heights and foster a peaceful and greater Nigeria.”