Pray for Akeredolu – Acting Gov, Aiyedatiwa tells Ondo residents

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged the people of the state to remember his ailing principal and the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu in their prayers.

Aiyedatiwa made this plea during a state broadcast on the assumption of office as acting governor of Ondo State on Thursday.

Recall that Akeredolu, who went on medical leave on Wednesday, had officially handed power over to his deputy, Aiyedatiwa.

The acting governor also urged the people of the state to embrace unity even as they return the state to the path of “accelerated progress”.

He urged the people not to relent, as they have always done, in their prayers for the quick restoration of good health and strength to their leader, Akeredolu.

He called on residents of the state to embrace peace and unity to allow for development in the South-western state.

Aiyedatiwa said, “We must excuse unnecessary distractions. We can no longer be separated in interest or divided in purpose. We must stand together until the end.

“We must come back stronger and more determined to advance the welfare and security of our people, being the primary object of government as encapsulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“Let us build a shared future from a divided past. We owe no less to the good people of the Sunshine State.”