Popular poet, Olanrewaju Adepoju is dead

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Veteran poet, music producer, and Yoruba culture promoter, Chief Olanrewaju Adepoju, is dead.

Vanguard authoritatively confirmed that the popular artiste died at his Idi Orogbo off Ring Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State residence around 7 p.m. on Sunday after a rather protracted old-age-related illness.

A family source confirmed that the age of Chief Adepoju cannot be officially quoted for now: “Our father’s age cannot be officially quoted yet until we go through his records.”

“But his contemporaries are aged 100 and above.”

The late valiant ‘ewi exponent’ who waxed several records in fighting against societal ills and military adventure in politics was said to have never experienced being in the classroom to learn.

Vanguard, however, confirmed that the respected Islamic cleric will be buried according to Islamic rites on Monday by 4 pm.