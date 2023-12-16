Poor handling of guns, accidental discharge thing of past – Rivers CP, Disu, assures

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olatunji Disu, has stated that the days of policemen being linked to poor handling of guns and related incidents of accidental discharge are over.

Disu gave the assurance following the completion of a three-week-long Arms Handling and Musketry Competition at the Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU, Training School in Nonwa, Tai Local Government Area, for men of the Command.

Speaking to newsmen, Disu said the training was in line with the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun’s vision to train and retrain officers for efficiency, noting that the three-week-long training had operatives trained in arms handling and Musketry.

According to Disu, after the training, residents should have trust in the police because recurring incidents of accidental discharge would not occur any longer.

He said, “We are here to witness the training that has been going on for the past three weeks. The officers have been here to do what they have been doing annually to brush up on our professionalism, which is arms training and arms handling. Today we have concluded the training exercise.

“Arms handling is one of the most important aspects of policing because it has to do with life and death. During this training, we have taught them safety and control, as well as how they should handle their firearms. Our firearms are important tools of our trade, so we will ensure that we train our officers again and again.

“Most importantly, we need to build trust between us and the community so that those we are protecting know that we are proficient with the firearms that we are carrying. We do not want people running away from us because we are carrying firearms. We want them to know that they have been trained to handle their firearms.

“We also want to reduce that recurring language of accidental discharges. I can assure you that with the level of training the officers have undergone for the past three weeks, that will be a thing of the past.”

Vanguard News