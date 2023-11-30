Policy inconsistency affecting Nigeria’s auto industry growth – LCCI warns

By Theodore Opara

President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, says government’s policy inconsistency is stunting the growth of automotive industry in Nigeria.

He particularly faulted frequent reviews of import duties by the Nigeria Custom Services (NCS).

Olawale-Cole spoke through his deputy in Lagos on Thursday along with key players in the Nigerian auto industry at a symposium organised by the LCCI Auto and Allied Group under the theme ‘The Auto & Allied Sector: Present Day Realities in Nigeria’.

The Chairman of CIG Motor, Chief Diana Chen; General Manager of Suzuki By CFAO, Aissatou Diouf; Executive Director at Truckmaster Nigeria, Dr. Oseme Oigiagbe, and Mandela Oniemola, were other key speakers at the forum.

Olawale-Cole kicked against the Customs use of spot exchange rate to compute import duties.

He said, “The decline recorded in third quarter is a testament of automobile industry reactions to policy inconsistency, that is amplified by frequent reviews of import duties by the Nigeria Custom Services (NCS).”

He also noted that the twin effect of subsidy removal and exchange rates harmonization had impacted the industry with inconsequential gains and huge loss to the stakeholders.

He said, “If the government is not swift in stabilising exchange rate, investors may be discouraged, and domestic producers will be sceptical about mass production of vehicles that is perceived costly.”

It is important to note that the MDAs, especially the Nigeria Customs (NCS) should not use spot exchange rate as the basis for computing import duties in order to avert uncertainty and minimise the consequences of information asymmetric among stakeholders in the industry.

“However, computation that is based on last month average exchange rate could be a more reliable methodology among others. This approach will allow stakeholders to anticipate and estimate the cost of import duties that is void of misinformation, and frequent adjustment by the NCS.”

He urged the government to work with the private sector players to develop policies that promote and reduce the cost of local production as well as “encourage innovation and competitiveness to ensure the growth and sustainability of the automotive industry.

“The Federal Government, and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) should collaborate with the private stakeholders to encourage investments in the industry.”

He called for the establishment of an automated banking system and a resilient local manufacturing sector.

“The sector should prioritize the use of quality-controlled, domestically manufactured parts and components, together with a skilled workforce of specialists capable of supporting investments in manufacturing and assembly,” he said.

In his welcome address,Chairman, Automobile and Allied Services Group at LCCI, Otunba Adekunle Jaiyesimi, spoke on the significant role of the automotive industry to the nation’s economy.

“From manufacturing and distribution to maintenance and repair services, it contributes to employment, revenue, and technological advancement,” he stated.

He listed the unique challenges and opportunities in the sector as technological advancements; sustainability and environmental issues; supply chain disruptions and government policy and regulation.

Cross section of participants (above) and a panel in session (below) at the symposium.