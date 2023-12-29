Police rescue abducted lecturer in Nasarawa

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has rescued Mr Isaac Igbawua, a lecturer at the Department of Micro Biology, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, from his abductors.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, on Friday in Lafia.

Nansel said that the command, on Wednesday (Dec. 27), received information that gunmen invaded the residence of the lecturer at Old Barracks, Kokona LGA of Nasarawa State, at 4:14 a.m. and took him to an unknown destination.

“Reacting to the unpleasant development, Umar Nadada, the Commissioner of Police in the state, ordered an immediate and intensive manhunt for the abductors.

“The search paid off on Thursday (Dec. 28), at 4:30 p.m., when information was received that some strange people wearing face masks were sighted in a forest at Ogba Village, Nasarawa-Eggon LGA.

“Our personnel, in collaboration with a vigilante group, mobilised to the scene and, on sighting the team, the hoodlums opened fire but were gallantly repelled.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family after undergoing a medical examination at the Police Clinic, Lafia,” the police spokesperson said.

In another development, the command has arrested a suspected notorious criminal and second year student of the Federal University of Lafia.

Nansel said in the statement that the police searched the student’s residence and found one locally-fabricated Beretta pistol, four live ammunition and charms.