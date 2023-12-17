Police rescue 4 siblings kidnapped by herdsmen in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police command has rescued four children of the same parents kidnapped by suspected herdsmen at Enugwu Agidi, Njikoka local government area of Anambra State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said last night that the children had already been taken to about 25 kilometers away from their home to another local government area before the police intercepted them.

A statement by the PPRO said: “On 15th December, 2023 at about 2300, the Police at Abagana, Njikoka local government area, received information via Police hot line that suspected herdsmen had abducted four children from a family at Achalla Village, Enugwu Agidi in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State.

“The caller, who is mother of the children, disclosed that the family was watching television at about 10p.m. when the light suddenly went out.

“The man of the house went out to find out what was amiss and the wife followed him. They observed three gunmen suspected to be herdsmen around their house and this made them to flee for their dear lives.

“By the time they summoned courage to return to the house, they discovered that their four children who were already asleep, had been abducted by the gunmen.

“Immediately the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye received the report, he ordered immediate mobilisation of Police personnel and vigilante to go after the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the children.

“in the early hours of today Saturday, 16th December, 2023 the four children aged 13, 14, 20 and 21 years were rescued at a place close to Urum, Awka North local government area 25 kilometres away from their home in Achala village, Enugwu-Agidi.

“The children have been reunited with their parents, while the dragnet for the armed herdsmen is being extended to neighbouring communities”.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police has already issued a stern warning to those engaged in kidnapping their fellow humans for money that they will be treated worse than armed robbers when caught.

He added that security has been beefed up in the area to forestall a reoccurrence, assuring the people that their security is assured.