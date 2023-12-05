Police kill ESN 2nd in command in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The police in Imo State said its operatives killed the Second in Command of the IPOB Eastern Security Network, during a fierce gun duel.

A statement released by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, disclosed that the operation followed confessions made by the suspected IPOB/ESN members allegedly involved in the killing of DPO of Ahiazu Mbaise and other dastardly acts in the Mbaise axis.

The police said the operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa on Monday, stormed the hideout of the IPOB/ESN Syndicate led by Ebube Virus and Ishaka, at Umuogu Amuzu in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State.

According to the police, other members of the gang fled with bullet injuries, while ammunitions were recovered.

The statement reads: “Following the confessions made by the suspected IPOB/ESN Terrorist allegedly involved in the killing of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and other dastardly acts in the Mbaise axis, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, on Monday 4th of December, 2023 stormed the criminal hideout of a deadly IPOB/ESN Terrorist Syndicate led by Ebube Virus and Ishaka, at Umuogu Amuzu in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State and dislodged the terrorists.

“In the process, the Second in Command to Ebube Virus who is famous on the Command’s wanted list due to their nefarious activities in the Mbaise axis was neutralized in a fierce gunfight that ensued between the terrorists and the combat-ready Police operatives. While others escaped with gunshot injuries. One AK 47 riffle loaded with 19 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the neutralized terrorist.

“Operation is in progress to track down other fleeing suspects and make them face the full wrath of the Law.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command CP Aboki Danjuma while appreciating the gallant operatives for their sustained efforts in the onslaught against all forms of violent crimes in the state, reiterates the command’s resolve to collaborating with other sister security agencies towards achieving a peaceful and more secured Imo state during and after the Yuletide seasons”.