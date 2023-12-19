Police kill 2, arrest 4 over Otukpo bank robbery

By Paul Olayemi

ABUJA —The Police, yesterday, said they have arrested four suspects and neutralised two in connection with the October 23 deadly bank robbery in the Otukpo area of Benue State.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, said this in Abuja at a meeting with Strategic Police Managers, consisting of officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP).

He said: “You will recall the deadly Otukpo bank robbery of October 23 during which the Otukpo Divisional Police Officers (DPO) and many other innocent Nigerians lost their lives. Huge sum of money was carted away from the three commercial banks that were robbed during the operation.”

Egbetokun said the unrelenting efforts of police personnel, acting on both human and technically-generated intelligence, eventually paid off.

He said the armed robbers were traced to their hideouts where two of them were neutralised and four others arrested.

Egbetokun said the four suspects are currently in the custody of the Nigeria Police assisting the force in its investigation to track other fleeing members of the gang. The IGP said nine AK-47 rifles and 4,013 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Nab 4 suspects over death of 2 persons in Delta

Meanwhile, police operatives, during a covert rescue operation, carried out in Rivers and Katsina states on December 14 and 15, rescued 23 kidnapped victims.

Egbetokun said the victims rescued included students of the Federal University, Dutsinma in Katsina, adding that two notorious bandits were killed during the operation.

The Delta State Command also arrested four male suspects for the alleged shooting of one Tive Tobi and Weyinmi Awala on, weekend, in Sapele, Delta State.

Though the arrest could not be confirmed by the Delta State Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, an anonymous police source revealed that the four suspects were apprehended in various locations across the town.

The police source revealed that gunmen said to be cruising in a red car had shot Tive Tobi along the Mission Road area of the town.

The source said the assailants quickly fled the scene before striking again in another part of the town, claiming the life of a second victim. Additionally, two others sustained gunshot wounds during the violent ordeal.