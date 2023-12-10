Police foil kidnap attempt, neutralize three bandits in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Police officers in collaboration with Katsina Community Watch Corps vigilantes foiled a kidnap attempt and neutralized three suspected bandits along Dutsinma-Kankara highway, Katsina State.

The Command’s spokesperson, ASP Abubakr Sadiq Aliyu, in a statement, said the incident occured on December 10th, 2023, at around 4:30 AM.

“The police received credible intelligence that a group of armed men wielding AK-47 rifles had blocked the Dutsinma-Kankara highway with the intention of kidnapping unsuspecting travelers.

“Responding swiftly to the information, the Area Commander of Dutsinma mobilized a joint team of police officers and members of the vigilante group.

Upon reaching the scene, the suspects opened fire on the security personnel. In the ensuing gun battle, three of the armed men were neutralized, while a vigilante member, Masa’udu Sani, sustained a gunshot wound to his right hand. The injured officer is currently receiving treatment, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining members of the gang,” ASP Sadiq said.

The Commissioner of Police for Katsina State, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, commended the officers for their professionalism, bravery, and effective synergy.

He urged them to sustain the momentum while calling upon the citizens of the state to continue providing timely information about criminal activities.

The Commissioner also appealed to the public to report any individuals seen with suspicious injuries, as some of the bandits may have escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.