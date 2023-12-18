Police foil kidnap/armed robbery attempt, recover arms

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

Operatives of the Delta State Police command have successfully foiled an attempted kidnapping and recovered two AK-47 rifles while acting on information.

This was revealed in a press statement by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe yesterday.

According to him, “On the said date at 21:30 hours, the Command received credible information about a gang of suspected kidnappers around Okpe LGA.

“Acting on this information, the Commissioner of Police Delta State Police Command, CP Wale Abass psc directed the Commander Safer Highway CSP Joseph Onubi to mobilize men deployed around Sapele axis.

“Safer Highway Patrol team embarked on an intensive stop and search along Okwutaiire Community Okpe LGA, Delta State when they sighted a Toyota Camry 2.4 (REG. NO:GGE 645 FM) that matched the description given by the informant and headed towards their direction.

“The driver on sighting the Police immediately maneuvered and zoomed off. The police chased them, forcing the driver and another occupant to jump out of the moving vehicle and flee into a nearby bush, abandoning the vehicle and a 54-year-old man.

“During the search of the vehicle, two (02) AK47 riffles with thirteen (13) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered concealed inside the vehicle engine compartment and in the trunk of the car. Exhibits in custody, and investigation have commenced as effort is being made to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.” He added.