Police confirm attack on Adamawa community, begins investigation

The Police Command in Adamawa has confirmed an attack by gunmen on Kwapre community in Hong Local Government Area of the state.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, command spokesperson, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

He said that the incident occurred on Monday, Christmas day, and an investigation has since commenced.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Babatola Afolabi, has deployed officers and directed an investigation.

He called on the general public to report any suspicious character to the police and other security agencies to ensure security in the state and country at large.

Mr Simon Buba, District Head of Dugwaba, also confirmed to newsmen that two persons were killed during the attack.

According to him, the gunmen were suspected to be members of Boko Haram who invaded with motorcycles, carted away food items, and rushed towards Sambisa Forest. (NAN)

