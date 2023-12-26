Police arrest two over kidnap in Calabar

…stop releasing

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Cross River state Police Command have apprehended two persons allegedly involved in the kidnap of a house wife simply identified as Mrs Aliu.

Vanguard gathered that Mrs Aliu was kidnapped by the gang in October and was released after ransom was paid by her husband to her abductors.

Luck ran out on the duo who had used a bank account that was later traced by Officers of Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad ACKS led by SP Chukwuma Ogini who tracked the owner of the account that was used in receiving part of the ransom.

Contacted Police Public Relations Officer of the Command , SP Irene Ugbo confirmed the arrest, adding that Ogini”s men had been on the trail of the owner of the account and arrested him through intelligence.

“The victim is the wife of a popular Car dealer in Calabar who was kidnapped on 27 October 2023 and they used an unsuspecting individuals account to receive the ransom.

“The suspects didn’t know that they were been trailed by Dragon Squad. We are happy that two out of four of them have been apprehended ,locally made pistols, ammunition, phones and other valuable items were recovered from them .

“They have also made confessional statement on their involvement in the abduction of the woman , they will be charged to court as soon as we conclude investigation,” she said.

Speaking further , she urged members of the public to be mindful of who they share their bank details with as they might get into trouble when they are used for fraud or other illicit dealings.

