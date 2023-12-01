Police arrest Ekiti pastor for strangulating 8-month pregnant wife

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Nigeria Police, Ekiti State Command, has arrested a pastor in Ido-Ile Ekiti, Abiodun Sunday Oluwadare, known as Ara-ina, for allegedly strangulating his 8-month pregnant wife, Tosin Oluwadare, over the weekend.

It was gathered that the self-acclaimed former notorious herbalist was posted to a popular Christ Apostolic Church in Ori Oke Ido Mountain in Ekiti West, where he was once expelled before this dastardly act took place.

The stepbrother of the deceased, Samuel Ibironke, said the pastor called his wife, who is a health worker, to assist him, only to discover that he had strangulated his sister to death.

It was also gathered that the suspect was caught with the corpse on his way out of town for the evacuation of the foetus in his dead wife’s womb without the parents approval before he was stopped at Ita-Ido.

He was taken to the police post in Ido-Ile and later to Ekiti West District Police before being transferred to the homicide section of the state command.

Early this year, the pastor was alleged to have kidnapped a child on the mountain where he was working, and this led to his dismissal from the CAC before his reinstatement thereafter.

According to reports, he was legally married to Adeyemi Adetola Oluwadare, who already had two grown children for him before he allegedly killed her with an eight-month pregnancy.

It was also gathered that the deceased was the only child of her mother, who is reported to be in coma since the incident happened.

Reacting to the incident, the Kabiyesi, Olojudo of Ido-Ile, Oba Aderemi Obaleye, said, “It is a very sad occurrence that nearly set the town on fire because the youth went on rampage in protest against the so-called pastor. I want the authority to investigate the matter and bring the culprit to book so as to serve as a deterrent to others.”

When contacted, the police in Ido-Ile confirmed the incident, while a source at the police state command disclosed that the command has launched an investigation into the incident and the suspect will soon be charged to court.