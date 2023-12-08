Police arrest officers filmed begging foreign biker for money in Oyo

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested some of its officers caught in a viral video begging a foreign biker for money in Oyo State.

This was made known in a statement by the Force PRO, Muyiwa Adejobi on Friday.

Dutch Rider's Ordeal: Special Constabularies Caught in Viral Video Apprehended, Face Disciplinary Sanctions



The Police Special Constabularies who were caught in a viral video demanding money from a Dutch woman rider at Ojongbodu area along Iseyin/Ogbomosho Road in Oyo, Oyo State… pic.twitter.com/9Xqoo7sGPD — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) December 8, 2023

The statement said that the Constabularies were arrested by the police authority for their “unprofessional, unacceptable, and punishable acts”.

Recall that in a now-viral video, the officers were captured on camera demanding money from a female biker who was on a tour of Nigeria from the Netherlands.

The video clip since generated a barrage of social media reactions with Adejobi calling the attention of the Oyo state force command into the incident for immediate investigation.

The statement further reads, “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, has instituted a disciplinary procedure on the matter immediately.

“The police authority has condemned the act and ordered that the men and their supervising Divisional Police Officer be sanctioned accordingly.

“Such an act is unpolice and would never be tolerated in any manner. The Force would however intensify efforts in commencing the reorientation programme initiated by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, for officers and men of the Force to address issues of this nature and reposition the Nigeria Police Force.”