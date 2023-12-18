Police arrest four suspects over death of Two Persons

By Paul Olayemi

The Delta State Command has arrested four male suspects for the alleged shooting of one Tive Tobi and Weyinmi Awala on Sunday night in Sapele, Delta State.

Though the arrest could not be confirmed by the Delta state Public Relations Officer Edafe Bright as text messages and calls to his lines were left unanswered, However, an anonymous police source, speaking to Vanguard, revealed that the four suspects were apprehended in various locations across the town.

“We swung into action, acting on credible information, and managed to arrest the four individuals from different parts of the town,” the police source shared. “Currently, they are undergoing investigations to shed light on their alleged involvement in this heinous crime.”

On Sunday night gunmen said to be cruising in a red car had shot Tive Tobi along Mission road area of the town, according to an eyewitness who craved anonymity the group of armed gunmen mercilessly attacked him, resulting in his immediate death. The assailants then quickly fled the scene, leaving behind a sense of fear and confusion in their wake.

Shortly after the initial incident, the gunmen struck again in another part of town, claiming the life of a second victim. Additionally, two other individuals were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds during the violent ordeal.

The motive behind the killings remains unknown at this time, and the police are working diligently to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. Residents are anxiously awaiting updates on the investigation, as the community grapples with shock and grief.