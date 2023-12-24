Police arrest cop who shot movie director, Azeez Ijaduade

By James Ogunnaike

The police officer, who reportedly shot movie director, Azeez Ijaduade at a movie set at Ilisan Remo, Ogun State, has been arrested and investigations have commenced into the sad incident.

Ijaduade was shot on Saturday while at Napoli Hotel Iperu Remo with members of cast of a movie under shoot.

He was reportedly rushed to a hospital within Babcock University, Ilisan Remo.

The manager of the hotel had reported to the Divisional Police Officer that during Bramaj Company end of year party in the hotel, the mobile policeman attached to the Chinese expatriate expended a shot into the air and unfortunately the ammunition shell hit Ijaduade in the neck.

The State Command Police spokesman, Omolola Odutola disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday.

The statement read, “The Ogun State Police Command received a report of a shooting incident on the 23rd of December 2023 at about 11:24hrs from one Fakoya Adewale “m” Napoli Hotel manager In Iperu where he reported to the Divisional Police Officer that during Bramaj Company end of year party in the hotel, a mobile Policeman attached to the Chinese expatriate expended a shot into the air and unfortunately the ammunition shell hit one Azeez Ijaduade “m “an actor on the neck”.

“He was rushed to hospital in Ilishan and he is in a very stable condition”.

She added, “the Mobile Policeman has been identified and investigation into the shooting incident has commenced by the Command, adding that members of the public will be updated accordingly”.

She however said the actor/movie director is in stable condition in the hospital, where he was rushed to after the incident.

Odutola further revealed that the Commander Mopol 16 has contacted the actor and also visited him in the hospital, where he will be discharged soon.

“The Commander has also taken up responsibility for the medical bill.

“The actor speaking to the Commander Mopol 16 has confirmed that he is in stable condition ,members of the public will be notified when he is discharged”, Odutola added.

Vanguard News