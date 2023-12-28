Police arrest 9 inter-state child trafficking syndicate members

lRescue 7 victims lVictims sold between N300,000 and N600,000 each

By Bashir Bello

An inter-state child abduction and trafficking syndicate has been busted by police operatives in Kano State with nine suspects arrested after months of tracking across seven states.

The investigation was initiated by the Police Command in Kano State following reports of missing children.

Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, yesterday, in Kano said the syndicate has been operating for over 10 years, and allegedly specialised in interstate trafficking, abduction, buying and selling of minors.

CP Gumel said the command busted the syndicate gang when one Comfort Amos was intercepted at the Mariri luxury bus park in Kano while attempting to traffick her victim, Abdulmutalib Sa’ad (five-year-old) to Lagos.

He said the arrest of Comfort Amos led to the arrest of eight others and the longtime cycle of inter-state trafficking syndicates hibernating around Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Lagos, Delta, Anambra, and Imo States.

He said diligent investigation helped to dismantle the syndicate, which has members in Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Lagos, Delta, Anambra and Imo states.

“It was through diligent investigations by our dedicated team of officers that the operation of these criminal network that have been in existence for more than 10 years was identified.”

Gumel said seven victims, mostly minors, were rescued from the suspects, adding that some of the children were sold for between N300,000 and N600,000.

“It was found during investigations that a victim, Mohammed Ilya, who was abducted from Bauchi but had his name changed to Chidebere, was sold recently at Nnewi in Anambra,” the commissioner of police said.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects are in the same cycle of abducting, buying and selling minors from Bauchi and Kano states, trafficking and selling them to people within their bracket in different locations in Lagos and Anambra states.

“In addition, two more syndicate members were arrested in Bauchi, namely; Ruth Yarima, aged 45 years, of Zango Quarters Bauchi and Abner Samuel, aged 35 years of Yelwa LGA Bauchi State.

“While one other syndicate member was also arrested in Lagos State; she is Nndemma Obi, an indigene of Nnewi, Anambra State, aged 59 years, through whom another syndicate member was also arrested at Anambra State. She is Ebere Eriobuna, aged 59 years, of Nnewi. This brought the total number of the child trafficking syndicate suspects to nine among them seven children between the ages of three and eight have been rescued by the Police.

“On this, members of the public should be assured that as thorough investigations are ongoing by the police command for justice to be served, Kano residents should know that there is no hiding place for criminals in the state.”