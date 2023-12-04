Police arrest 3 suspects for stealing church musical instruments 

By Jimitota Onoyume

ASABA—Police operatives in Delta State have arrested suspected members of armed gang that specialise in burgling churches at night and carting away musical instruments.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, said upon receiving several complaints of burgling of churches in Orerokpe, headquarters of Okpe Local Government Area, near Warri, the police swung into action.

“The Orerokpe Divisional Police Headquarters of the Delta State Police Command arrested two suspects for their infamous strings of church break-ins in Delta State. Police received information about a break-in at Redeemed Christian Church of God, Dominion Mega, where several church musical instruments were carted away.

“Sequel to the report, the DPO, Orerokpe Division, CSP Paul Obaware, swiftly mobilised and led his operatives to assess the scene of the crime. Afterward, an operation was planned and executed on the strength of the items that were carted away.

“Consequently, Patrick posted one of the stolen amplifiers for sale on his Facebook page. Immediately detectives offered to buy the said item, lured and trailed the suspect to Effurun Roundabout, where he was apprehended at about 1304hrs of the same date.

“Following the confession of the 36-year-old Patrick of Ughoton Community, one of his associates, Alex, 45 years, of New Era Clinic, Deco Road, Warri was also arrested.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that these suspects are notorious and unrepentant thieves who specialise in burgling churches, shops and homes. Items recovered from suspects are 20 big loudspeakers, three generator sets, 15 large mixers amplifiers, four keyboards,12 power amplifiers; 10 industrial standing fans; one complete drum set; one guitar; one power mic; two standing freezers; two plasma televisions; two home theatres; one washing machine; three stabilizers; three handsaws; one clipper, one microwave, one small oven and one gas cylinder.

“In sequence to the ongoing investigation, a clergyman (name withheld) also alleged that his church was burgled, upon questioning, the suspects admitted and further led the operatives to Eburu Street, Warri, where more stolen items were recovered. These items include 11 big loudspeakers; five professional power amplifiers, six professional mixers, one Serato DJ deck, one Pioneer DJ deck; one plasma TV; four big generators; one generator without a tank; one power microphone set; one projector; two sets of English mini drums; and one big stabilizer.

“The suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted accordingly, upon the conclusion of the investigation.”