Police arrest 2 armed robbery suspects, recover firearms in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested two armed robbery suspects in Enugu metropolis.

Police recovered two firearms with eight live ammunition of .9mm calibre from the suspects.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday in Enugu.

According to Ndukwe, police operatives serving in Unity Police Division and Crack Squad Tactical Team have arrested two male suspects.

“Acting on credible information, the police operatives serving in Unity Police Division, on Dec. 17 at about 5:45 p.m., arrested one Emeka Fidelis, 28, at Ogbeke Nike and recovered one cut-to-size locally made double-barreled pistol in his unlawful possession.

“In the same vein, the police operatives serving in the Crack Squad, on Dec. 16 at about 3:30 a.m., arrested one Sochima Okpara,37, while on routine patrol duty at Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

“And recovered one Beretta pistol loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition of .9mm calibre from him.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect is a member and kingpin of Apache Tiger (also known as “Two-two”) confraternity, and has been involved in several criminal activities within Enugu metropolis,” he said.

The police spokesperson noted that discreet investigations into the cases were ongoing, while the suspects shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted accordingly once the investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, Ndukwe noted that Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, had reiterated the Command’s commitment to maintain watertight security this yuletide and beyond.

“Hence, he enjoined citizens of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.

“They can call the Command’s hotlines 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202, or 08098880172; or by sending emails to [email protected],” he said.