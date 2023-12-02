PLP graduates 1000 tech learners, launches inaugural impact report in Nigeria

L-R: Albert Kimani, Programme Lead Africa PLP; Shedrach Maisamari, Programme Manager Poise; Mumbi Ndung’u, Chief Growth Officer PLP; PLP Graduates: Stephen Dambo, Chizu Praise & Okorie Daniel; Ajo Balogun, Programme Lead Nigeria, PLP; Iyin Laditan, CEO HoopDreams/Head of Products Qore during the graduation ceremony in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

In a groundbreaking moment for transformative education across Africa, Power Learn Project (PLP) marked a significant achievement with the unveiling of its highly anticipated “Decoding the Future of Tech in Africa: 1 Million Developers for Africa Impact Report 2022-2023” in Nigeria on November 23, 2023. This event served as a prelude to the graduation ceremony scheduled for December 1, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya, where over 5000 learners across 5 countries in Africa, will be celebrated for their achievements.

This moment also, emphasizes PLP’s commitment to shaping a digitally skilled and empowered Africa.

Chief of Growth & Operations, PLP, Mumbi Ndung’u, said, “This inaugural unveiling goes beyond introspection. It underscores our commitment to shaping a future of excellence in quality human capital in technology in Africa. The impact report is beyond just a compilation of data, it is a dynamic narrative that deep dives into the transformative journey of each learner and of the organization. It serves as a compass guiding us towards continued innovation and empowerment, unlocking the full potential of African talent in the digital age. It’s not just about the numbers, it’s about the stories, the dreams realized, the communities impacted and the pathways forged towards a more inclusive and empowered Africa.”

The inaugural “#1millionDevs4Africa” impact report aims to illuminate the journey, the investments made, the hurdles overcome, the triumphs achieved, and the prospective roadmap. This is in a bid to solidify Power Learn Project’s position as the top EdTech on the African continent.

In addition, Country Lead, Nigeria, Ajo Balogun, said that the inaugural graduation of 1000 learners and impact report unveiling are pivotal moments in the evolution of PLP especially here in Nigeria; to meet the demand for digital skills and create opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and personal growth in our ever evolving digital economy and the quest for global competitiveness.

A graduate, Chizu Praise added, “PLP has changed my life as I never believed in myself before now.”

The report launch held at the Alliance Française, Ikoyi Lagos saw individuals from tech companies, government and banks such as StemMets, Moniepoint, I-Hub, Blakskill, MoLoyal, TechQuest, and LSETF, Sterling Bank, Greenwich Merchant Bank and foundations like Act Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme; and moderated by Moyin Joseph.

Some of PLP’s partners: Healthboxes, Utiva, Poise Nigeria, HoopdreamsNG, Nigeria German Chamber of Commerce were also present with Poise Nigeria’s Programme Manager, Shedrach Maisamari saying, “A very big congratulation to PLP for achieving yet another milestone through focusing on the skills that matter in today’s world of work.”

Iyin Laditan, CEO HoopDreams/Head of Products Qore said, “As a tech man myself I understand how vital it is to plug the huge gap of developers; so kudos to PLP’s focus to build Africa one brick at a time”.

Power Learn Project is a Pan-African social impact organization empowering young Africans with essential tech skills and fostering comprehensive talent development.